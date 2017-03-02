Renovation experts you can rely on: Montell Construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) It’s always exciting to do a home renovation especially when you want to improve the overall look of your home. But there are also times that you just need to update a room or upgrade the basics.

Montell Construction is a West Michigan company with a skilled team to handle any job. Family owned, they handle residential exteriors, including roofing, windows, siding, decking, and sunrooms. The team will meet with you to assess your needs, mix and match materials, explore different options, and present practical materials that are also stylish.

