Two cruise lines plan summer visits to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon will have some new visitors this summer as two cruise lines bring tourists to the area.

The Pearl Mist will return for a second summer and will make a total of 10 visits. There will also be a first-time visit from the Victory cruise ship.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce hopes the cruises will bring more attention to all that Muskegon has to offer.

“We’re really hoping to be one of the primary ports for the Great Lakes, so as more ships come into the Great Lakes we’re hoping that more of them will stop and explore Muskegon. We’re getting international exposure because you know the cruise ship industry is global,” Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Larsen told 24 Hour News 8.

Once the boats dock at Heritage Landing, trolleys will be available to transport people into downtown to shops and museums.

Some of the places to explore don’t get as many visitors in the summer, so the cruise lines will be a big boost for the local economy.

“In the summer most of our people head to the beaches and they’re not at the museums, so it’s a win for Muskegon because now our museums are happy and so are a lot of our downtown businesses. It really attracts people right into the city center,” Larsen said.

