Unsanitary conditions temporarily closes Wyoming food pantry

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A food pantry in Wyoming has temporarily shut down after state inspectors found unsanitary conditions.

United Church Outreach Ministry (UCOM), located in the 1300 block of Chicago Drive, was inspected on Thursday by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) following a complaint on Wednesday.

State inspectors discovered UCOM was not licensed and was offering food that was “severely outdated.” UCOM voluntarily closed its doors on Thursday as a result.

Bruce Roller, the executive director of UCOM, told 24 Hour News 8 they plan to correct the problems over the next few days and hope to re-open the food pantry by the middle of next week. Roller says UCOM’s tax service remains open.

UCOM has been open for more than 30 years and served food to more than 43,000 people in 2016, according to Roller.

