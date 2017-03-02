Wyoming police: Pedestrian hit, killed on 28th St.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was killed while crossing 28th Street in Wyoming Thursday evening, police say.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Longstreet Avenue SW, just west of US-131, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lt. Mark Easterly.
Easterly said the pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was crossing the street headed north when he was struck. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.
One lane of eastbound 28th Street is shut down in the area as emergency responders are on the scene.
