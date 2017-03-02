Wyoming police: Pedestrian hit, killed on 28th St.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was killed while crossing 28th Street in Wyoming Thursday evening, police say.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Longstreet Avenue SW, just west of US-131, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lt. Mark Easterly.

Easterly said the pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was crossing the street headed north when he was struck. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

One lane of eastbound 28th Street is shut down in the area as emergency responders are on the scene.

Deadly crash on 28th Street – March 2, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Wyoming police on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on 28th Street near Longstreet Avenue. (March 2, 2017) Wyoming police on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on 28th Street near Longstreet Avenue. (March 2, 2017) Wyoming police on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on 28th Street near Longstreet Avenue. (March 2, 2017) Wyoming police on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on 28th Street near Longstreet Avenue. (March 2, 2017)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

