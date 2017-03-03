Chance to win a $25,000 home makeover at the Home and Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Lake Michigan Credit Union is giving you a chance to win a $25,000 home makeover. In the video above, Carter Oosterhouse, shares how along with great design tips. Enter at any branch, at LCMU’s booth at the Home and Garden Show, or online.

Carter also shared great design ideas, trends and advice from the West Michigan Home and Garden Show. The big topic on everyone’s minds? Trends for Spring! Learn about everything from landscaping to decks, kitchen to cozy living rooms, and everything in between!

Carters Kids Playgrounds recently partnered with Lake Michigan Credit Union to build a new playground at Holland State Park. They will be building a new playground with LMCU later this year in Grand Rapids with the Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

