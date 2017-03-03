Deadly crash closes portion of WB I-96 in Kent/Ionia counties

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of westbound I-96 remains closed after a fatal crash in Kent County.

The deadly crash happened before 5 p.m. Friday on westbound I-96 near M-6 and caused a major traffic backup in the area during rush hour.

Authorities believe westbound I-96 will be shut down until around 9:15 p.m.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions map

Traffic is being diverted off westbound I-96 at Nash Highway in Ionia County, onto Grand River Avenue (Cascade Road in Kent County).

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more on this developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for further details.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

