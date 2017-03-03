Child dead, 2 adults in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County deputies say an 11-year-old girl is dead and two adults are in critical condition as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of W Michigan Avenue in Springfield at 10:37 p.m. Thursday. A person in the area knew the family did not have power and heard what sounded like a gas-powered generator running inside the building. He tried to check on the residents, but did not get a response.

When deputies arrived, they saw the child and two adults who appeared to be unconscious. Deputies forced their way inside and pulled the family out of the building. First aid was administered on-scene, and all three were taken to area hospitals. Authorities say the child died while being treated. The adults, a 44-year-old male and 41-year-old female are in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation, but authorities say a gas-powered generator was being used to power a kerosene heater, which caused a large amount of carbon monoxide to build up within the building.

