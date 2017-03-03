Don’t miss the Home and Garden Show this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 38th season! With 12 feature gardens gardens, 4 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show to attend! Every product and service for your home and garden with 400 exhibitors – over 300 Local Businesses.

Dates & Times Admission Thursday, March 2 – 3 pm – 9:00pm Single Day Adult: $10.00 Friday, March 3 – Noon – 9:30pm All Show Ticket: $18.00 Saturday, March 4 – 10 am – 9:00pm Children (6-14): $4.00 Sunday, March 5 – 11 am – 6pm 5 & Under: Free

