Ex-Kent County prosecutor in court for wrong-way crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Josh Kuiper won’t be prosecuting a case when he returns to a Grand Rapids courtroom Friday afternoon.

The former Kent County assistant prosecutor will be appearing before a judge on a charge of reckless driving causing serious injury and moving violation causing injury.

Kuiper was charged months after the Nov. 19 wrong way head-on crash on Union Avenue SE. The man who was injured in the wreck is also suing Kuiper, who has since resigned from the prosecutor’s office.

Three Grand Rapids police officers are being disciplined for allegedly conspiring to let Kuiper off with just a ticket. Officer Adam Ickes reached a deal with the city to serve a 30-day suspension without pay; Sgt. Tom Warwick agreed to a 160-day suspension without pay and a demotion.

Lt. Matthew Janiskee is the only officer connected to the crash who has not reached a deal with department to keep his job. His termination hearing is scheduled for next week, but he is suing the city and his own department, saying his rights were violated.

The traffic crash report written by Ickes shows that alcohol was a factor in the crash and body camera footage shows Kuiper slurring his words following the wreck.

But the police crash report states Kuiper was able to “perform well on the alphabet and hand dexterity.”

Kuiper was not given a breathalyzer test. Instead, he received a ticket for driving the wrong way down a one-way street and Warwick drove Kuiper to a nearby home.

Janiskee was the watch commander that night.

According to phone call recordings obtained by the city following the crash Ickes called Janiskee after responding to the crash to say the prosecutor was “hammered.”

The city says Janiskee told Ickes to stop talking and call back on “3407,” which is an unrecorded phone line in the watch commander’s office.

Those calls were actually recorded, although police didn’t know it at the time, the city stated in a lawsuit. According to the court record, investigators found five recorded phone calls on 3407 – three from Ickes to Janiskee and two from Warwick to Janiskee.

The city is asking a judge to rule whether the recordings must be released to those who filed Freedom of Information Act requests in the case.

While Kuiper’s case is being heard in Kent County, the case will be overseen by an Allegan County judge, to help alleviate a potential conflict of interest. Court officials told 24 Hour News 8 the only reason the case will remain in Kent County is because it’s close to where all the witnesses are, making it easier for them to testify.

