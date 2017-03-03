GR man charged with making online threats against Jews

Related Coverage Former GR man accused of threatening schools in Montana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is once again facing charges for making online threats against Jewish people.

David Lenio, 29, was arraigned Friday in 61st District Court on several charges including using a computer to commit a crime (7 year felony), aggravated stalking (5 year felony) and malicious use of a telecommunication device (6 month misdemeanor).

Lenio was arrested on Feb. 24 after police say he made mass shooting threats and threatened to shoot Jewish people via his Twitter account.

In 2015, Lenio was also arrested after a Twitter rant threatening school children and Jewish people caught the attention of Jonathan Hutson, a spokesman in Washington D.C. for the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Shortly after the tirade, Lenio is accused of moving guns to his house. He is still awaiting a trial on felony intimidation charges in Montana.

Lenio was released to the custody of his family, who live in Grand Rapids, on the condition that he not use any social media, have access to guns or contact the witnesses from the original charge.

The recent tweets violated his conditions of release from the state of Montana.

Lenio’s bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary exam is scheduled for March 14.

