GVSU students feed hungry, spread love with extra meals

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of students at Grand Valley State University are using their extra meals to feed the hungry each week.

GVSU freshman Madeline Battle came up with the idea for Meals of Love after noticing she always had unused meals on her meal plan. The student meal plans at GVSU are weekly meal plans that are paid for in advance and don’t transfer over to the next week.

“I always noticed at the end of the week, I had like eight meals. I’m just like I’m wasting all of these,” said Battle.

So Battle tweeted: “Our meals come with sandwich, fruit and milk. I’ve always kinda had a heart for people in poverty.” That tweet was retweeted and spread quickly through the campus of GVSU.

The Meals of Love group is only a few weeks old but other students have already joined Battle in her efforts to feed the hungry in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Everybody gives a little different answer, a little different response when you give them a meal. Overall you get a lot of thanks and it’s not about getting the thanks. For me it’s about seeing their reaction,” said GVSU junior Howard Cooper.

Cooper is majoring in Criminal Justice and believes spending time with those less fortunate will help him in his future career.

“Love can come from anywhere. It doesn’t have to come from a certain type of person or organization. It can really come from anyone. I think that’s really important,” said Cooper.

Battle, Cooper and the their new friends are hoping students at other colleges will take notice and duplicate the giving in their communities.

“This just kinda gives me joy to be honest. School can be really stressful, but this is something that’s kinda like mindless and just something that I enjoy doing,” said Battle.

