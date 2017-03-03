How you can achieve your dream kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Great kitchens and bathrooms add the most value to a home. Even if you are not planning to put your house on the market, upgrading the kitchen creates a warm and functional space. A gorgeous kitchen and updated bathroom create a real ‘wow!’ factor for your guests.

Kitchens by Katie imagines and recreates kitchens for any type of home, from condos to new construction. The team of designers can start from scratch, reface cabinets for a fresh look, come up with storage solutions, or perform any renovation task the customer can come up with.

Kitchens By Katie

11428 W. M 179 Hwy.

Middleville, MI 49333

(269) 795-7900

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

