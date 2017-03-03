KCAS Pets of the Week: Thelma and Shanti





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Thelma and Shanti, this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Thelma is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was found as a stray. Shelter workers say she would make a great running or hiking partner.

Thelma also believes she is a lap dog and when she’s not sitting on your lap or playing, she likes to lay like a frog. She will be spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed when she’s adopted.

Next meet Shanti, a husky who was given to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Shelter workers believe she is around 2 or 3 years old.

Shanti is very mellow and smart and loves playing outside. Shelter workers say she has been in homes with dogs before and would do well in most any home.

To learn more about Thelma, Shanti or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

