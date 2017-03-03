March 3 high school girls basketball roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a big night out on the hardwood for high school girls basketball with district championships on the line.
Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:
East Kentwood beat Grand Rapids Christian 51-49
Kalamazoo Central beat St. Joseph 61-51
Battle Creek Lakeview beat Coldwater 48-47
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Forest Hills Eastern 39-28
Hamilton beat Holland Christian 51-42
South Christian beat Godwin Heights 66-50
Fruitport Calvary beat Muskegon Catholic 36-30
