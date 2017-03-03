March 3 high school girls basketball roundup





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a big night out on the hardwood for high school girls basketball with district championships on the line.

Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:

East Kentwood beat Grand Rapids Christian 51-49

Kalamazoo Central beat St. Joseph 61-51

Battle Creek Lakeview beat Coldwater 48-47

Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Forest Hills Eastern 39-28

Hamilton beat Holland Christian 51-42

South Christian beat Godwin Heights 66-50

Fruitport Calvary beat Muskegon Catholic 36-30

—–

Online:

MHSAA girls basketball

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

