MDEQ extends public comment deadline on bottled water proposal

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The public now has additional time to comment on a bottled-water company’s request to increase its groundwater pumping from a well near Evart.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced Thursday that public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, April 21. The department also announced a public information session from 4-6 p.m. and a public hearing from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Both will be held at The University Center at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

Nestle Waters North America, Inc. announced in November a $36 million expansion of its Ice Mountain plant in Mecosta County. As part of the expansion, the company is asking to increase the capacity of water they’re allowed to pull from its White Pines Springs site in Osceola County from 250 gallons to 400 gallons per minute.

The plan calls for boosting withdrawals from a well in neighboring Osceola County from 150 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute. That’s an increase of 167 percent.

The company says the increase may have minor effects on wetlands and stream flows but not enough to be harmful. Environmentalists say the proposed increase is excessive.

The department said in a release that they requested more information from Nestle Waters North America, Inc. about the company’s request to increase its groundwater pumping. They expect to hear back from the company by March 16. The department says extending the public comment period allows department staff to have enough time to prepare the draft permit.

Written comments about the project to the DEQ can be submitted by email to deq-eh@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality

Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance

P.O. Box 30241

Lansing, MI 48909-7741

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality-Nestle Waters North America, Inc. permit application

