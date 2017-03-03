Photos: West Michigan Home & Garden Show 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring is in the air as the 38th annual West Michigan Home and Garden Show takes over the Devos Place.
The show runs from March 2-5.
Home & Garden Show 2017
Home & Garden Show 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Gallery: The Latest: George H.W. Bush, Barbara take part in coin toss
-
Comfort Inn theft suspect
-
Gold Avenue SW shooting suspects
-
1967 Apollo capsule fire
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
Endangered species in West Michigan
-
Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands