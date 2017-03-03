Portage names new director of public safety

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after Portage’s police and fire department said goodbye to their longtime leader, the city has set its sights on a new chief.

The city manager says Nicholas J. Armold has been appointed to take over as Portage Public Safety Director as soon as he’s confirmed by the city council.

Armold comes to Portage’s department after 23 years of experience on the state’s eastside, with Huntington Woods Public Safety Department. His roles included deputy director and manager of accreditation.

Armold is certified in both police and fire service, according to a Friday news release from the city of Portage.

Armold replaces Public Safety Director Richard J. White, who retired Thursday after 22 years of service to the city. Armold’s confirmation is expected to happen on March 14.

