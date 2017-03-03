Same day, different views: Trump rallies planned for GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump will once again take to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids this weekend to share their stances.

A rally to support Trump will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Calder Plaza. Event organizers say they will have speakers and a band there to take part in the rally.

“We would like to give everybody an idea that hey, we aren’t all against him, that there are people out in this country that support him and want to see this country be great again,” said co-organizer Bradley Stockwell.

A separate rally against Trump will also take place Saturday at Rosa Parks Circle. That rally will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers of that event say there will be face painting, an open mic time, a march and singing.

Organizers for both events say they want them to be peaceful.

24 Hour News 8 reached out to the organizers of the anti-Trump rally and we were unable to schedule an interview with them at this time.

