Shop local for a quality mattress at UBU Home Furnishings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Home and Garden Show helps homeowners dream. UBU Home Furnishings are helping people literally dream with their big mattress project! Mattresses are one of the most common purchases when it comes to home. According to industry standards, mattresses should last 7 years, but if you’re buying a less than standard mattress, you will need to replace it more frequently.

UBU is offering a significant savings off any Lady Americana mattress set or upholstered beds, falling into a certain price point. For every mattress sold in February, UBU will donate a mattress to a family in need. If you’re attending the Home and Garden Show, UBU is requesting people donate bedding items to go along with these donated mattresses. In return, you will receive a special gift. Check out the video above for more details!

