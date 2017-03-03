Thank You to all CWC Awards Nominees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 and the Connecting with Community Awards would like to thank each of the businesses, non-profits, and individuals that sent in nominations this year. It’s great to see all these impactful organizations at work in West Michigan!

Here were the nominations this year:

The Connecting and Community partners were inspired by all the nominations we received. They’ve reviewed each of them and we will be announcing our top eight finalists soon.

Stay tuned to see more about the finalists and their stories all throughout March and April. The Connecting with Community Awards will be held in May, where we will announce the official winner.

