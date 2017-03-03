Undersheriff: 3 killed, 2 injured in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a deadly head-on crash on US-131 near Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas confirmed three people were killed in the crash and two others were critically injured.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on southbound US-131 at the exit for Business Loop I-94, also known as Stadium Drive. Both the Oshtemo Township Fire Department and Portage Department of Public Safety are responding.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the right lane of southbound US-131 is blocked at exit 36 for Stadium Drive. As of 5:45 p.m., traffic was backed up approximately 2.5 miles, past Main Street.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide additional information on 24 Hour News 8 and on woodtv.com as more details become available.

