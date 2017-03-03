West Michigan Lenten fish fry dinners for 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fat Tuesday is over, which means the return of West Michigan’s fish fry dinners.

Dozens of churches and organizations throughout the area will be serving up the traditional meal throughout Lent, including the following locations:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Wayland FVW Post #7581 | 735 S. Main Street, Wayland | More information

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on March 3, 10, 24, 31 and April 7 and 14; takeout also available.

Cost: Adults: $9; reduced price for children (checks or cash only)

Menu: All you can eat Alaskan pollock, potatoes and the Mayor’s world famous coleslaw.

CALHOUN COUNTY

St. Philip Roman Catholic | 112 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek | More information

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent in the cafeteria

Cost: Adults: $10; children: $5; family of four: $25; family of four or more (all adults): $35; salad bar alone: $5

Menu: Fried or baked whitefish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and salad bar.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

St. Joseph Catholic Church | 936 Lake Street, Kalamazoo | More information

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7 in the Bennett gym

Cost: Adults: $9; children (5-12): $5; children younger than 5 years: free

Menu: Fish dinners; macaroni and cheese available for those who don’t like fish.

KENT COUNTY

American Legion Post 305 | 9548 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fridays until April 14

Cost: Adults: $10; children (10 and younger): $5

Menu: All you can eat baked, battered and beer battered fish, fries, coleslaw, homemade rye and white bread, ice cream. Beverage available at additional cost. Those who don’t like fish can bring in outside food.

American Legion Louis Teistler Post 47 | 3811 West River Drive NE, Comstock Park | More information

Time: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7, 14; takeout also available

Cost: Adults: $8 ; Children (6-12): $5; Children 5 and under: free

Menu: All you can eat Pollock, french fries, coleslaw, bread and beverage

American Legion Post 179 | 2327 Wilson SW, Grand Rapids | More information

Time: Fridays, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. from March 3 through April 14

Cost: Adults: $9; children under 12: $4.50; children under 5 are free

Menu: All you can eat Alaskan pollok or smelt or single-trip chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw and dinner roll.

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary | 6390 Belmont Road NE, Belmont

Time: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on March 3, 10, 17 24, 31 and April 7

Cost: Adults: $9; seniors: $7; children (ages 1-4): free; max cost per family/household: $30

Menu: Fried pollock, baked cod; coleslaw or applesauce; French fries or macaroni and cheese; bread and butter; dessert and beverage

Knights of Columbus #4362 | 5830 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fridays through April 14

Cost: Adults: $9; seniors (65 and older): $8; children ages 5-10: $5; children 5 and younger: free

Menu: Fried or baked fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert and beverage. Macaroni and cheese also available for children. Adult beverages available for purchase.

Kosciuszko Hall | 935 Park Street SW, Grand Rapids | More information

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on March 3, 24

Cost: $8 donation

Menu: Fried Alaskan pollock and french fries with other sides; other meatless meal options available March 10, 17, 31

St. Alphonsus | 224 Carrier St. NE, Grand Rapids

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7 in parish center cafeteria; takeout also available

Cost: Adults: $10; seniors: $8; children under 12: $4; younger than age 3: free

Menu: Baked or fried walleye, french fries or baked potato, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, sourdough roll and drink. Grilled cheese sandwiches available as alternative. Desserts available for a donation.

St. Isidore Church Parish Life Center gym | 625 Spring Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7 in the parish life center gym; takeout also available

Cost: Adults: $9; seniors (62 and older): $8.50; children (ages 5-12): $4; ages 4 and younger: free

Menu: Baked or fried Alaskan pollock, fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, dessert and lemonade water or coffee.

St. John Vianney Village Hall | 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fridays on March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April; takeout available

Cost: Adults: $9; seniors (age 60 and older): $8; children ages 12 and younger: $5

Menu: All you can eat fried Alaskan pollock, baked Icelandic cod, baked potato or fries, coleslaw, roll, drink and ice cream. Macaroni and cheese available for children.

West Catholic High School | 1801 Bristol Ave. NW, Grand Rapids | More information

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24 in the cafeteria; takeout and drive-thru ordering also available

Cost: Adult: $10; seniors and students: $7; children: $5; kids 5 and under: free

Adult menu: Fried lake perch, fried shrimp, perch & shrimp combo, fish tacos or baked salmon ($10 for all ages) with French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, garlic toast, dessert and beverage.

Kids’ menu: Two pieces of lake perch, macaroni and cheese or cheese pizza with french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, garlic toast, dessert and beverage.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon Catholic Central | 1145 W. Laketon Ave., Muskegon | More information

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fridays from March 3 to April 7

Cost: Adults: $10 or $12 for baked whitefish; seniors: $8 or $12 for baked whitefish; children (ages 5-12): $4; children 4 and younger: free

Menu: Perch and/or fried shrimp, baked whitefish available for adults. Perch, cheese pizza or macaroni and cheese available for children. Sides for all meals include french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, garlic bread, dessert or applesauce and beverage.

St. James Catholic Church | 5149 Dowling Street, Montague | More information

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7; takeout also available at 231.292.9005

Cost: Adults: $11.50; children: $6

Menu: Choice of perch, walleye, baked tilapia, shrimp or combo plate; sides include garlic bread, baked potato, french fries, coleslaw, applesauce, beverage and dessert.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925 | 20 N. 2nd Street, Grand Haven

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays through April 14

Cost: $9; two-piece pollock: $7

Menu: Perch, pollock, shrimp and chicken dinners

Holy Redeemer Parish | 2700 Baldwin Street, Jenison 49428

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 7 in the activity center

Cost: Adults: $10; seniors (62 and older): $9; children (5-12): $5

Menu: Baked and fried pollock, grilled cheese sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, french fries, rolls, coleslaw and cookies.

Marne Lions Club Interurban Depot Cafe | 1580 Arch Street, Marne | More information

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. through April 7

Cost: Adults: $9; children (12 and younger): $4.50

Menu: All you can eat fish served with fries or baked potato, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese or beef and bean burrito with chips. All meals include a beverage and dessert.

Is your fish fry not on the list? Send your event information to ReportIt@woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

