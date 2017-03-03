YWCA Kalamazoo starts new project to help victims of hate crimes





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – The YWCA in Kalamazoo started a new initiative called Project Speak Up. It was started to support victims of hate crimes across Southwest Michigan.

Michigan was one of the top five states in the nation for reported hate crimes in 2015.

Project Speak Up was created to become a platform to stand up for those affected by hate crimes, as well as to provide sources and support. As project organizers tell 24 Hour News 8, the negative impact of these crimes goes beyond the victim.

“Hate crimes have always been happening, this is ongoing, this is not brand new,” said Emily Deering, YWCA Project Coordinator.

What is new is a rise in this trend: In the past three months, Michigan has seen the highest increase in hate crimes out of the Midwest.

“There is new tension in the climate right now and we are seeing a lot of reaction to a lot of things that are happening across the country,” said Deering.

In the last week, bomb threats targeting Jewish Community Centers across the nation, including a school in Ann Arbor. A number of hate crimes have happened in West Michigan neighborhoods and schools.

“When an individual is attacked, based on their personal characteristics, that affects anyone who identifies with these characteristics,” said Deering. “In a neighborhood where, let’s say, a garage is vandalized or somebody passed out pamphlets, you’re now not just targeting the one family in that neighborhood, you’re targeting anyone who identifies with any of their characteristics.”

PSU organizers say the impact of hate crimes goes beyond that.

“Communities then become unsafe, people feel insecure, there’s a lot of tension,” said Deering.

Which is where Project Speak Up comes in. A program that speaks for itself, it’s a chance to support victims of hate crimes by giving each individual what they need, what fits their needs specifically.

The support from the project can come through legal clinics, support groups, counseling services and community education, with a long-term goal of uniting communities.

YWCA Kalamazoo offers a Project Speak Up hotline for anyone who has been affected by a hate crime and wants to remain anonymous. The hotline number is 269.743.9463.

Online:

YWCA Kalamazoo Project Speak Up

