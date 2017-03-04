Deputies: 2 injured in Tallmadge Township crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say two people were injured in a crash in Ottawa County early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Johnson Street and Ironwood Drive in Tallmadge Township.

Deputies say a juvenile from Grand Rapids was driving southbound on Ironwood drive and struck a vehicle on its passenger side. Deputies say both vehicles were heavily damaged, and our crew on-scene could see debris scattered across the roadway.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 37-year-old Caledonia man, was pinned in his vehicle and had to be removed. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The juvenile was taken by private vehicle to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies are withholding both drivers names.

The crash is under investigation.

