Amash holds town hall at Ionia Middle School

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash addressed supporters and critics at Ionia Middle School Saturday.

Amash, R-Grand Rapids, fielded questions on a number of issues, including healthcare and the ongoing controversy surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself Thursday from an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. His recusal followed revelations he twice met with the Russian ambassador and didn’t say so when pressed by Congress.

Amash said he believes Sessions should be held accountable, however a perjury charge would need to prove intent.

24 Hour News 8’s Lynsey Mukomel was at the town hall. We will have a recap on 24 Hour News 8 at 6.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

