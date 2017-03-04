Authorities: OWI driver crashes into Kzoo deputy’s cruiser

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Kalamazoo sheriff’s deputy was treated at the hospital after his cruiser was struck by an intoxicated driver.

It happened at 2:50 a.m. Saturday the intersection of 33rd Street and Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township.

Authorities say the deputy was northbound on 33rd Street while responding to a possible domestic assault. His cruiser was struck by a pickup truck that lost control and crossed the center line, directly into the path of the deputy.

The deputy was taken to Bronson Hospital where he was treated and released.

The driver of the pickup, a 23-year-old Galesburg man, was treated at Borgess Hospital for minor injuries. He was then lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

