BCPD: Crews searching for vehicle in Kalamazoo River





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they are searching for a vehicle that went into the Kalamazoo River early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 4:42 a.m. Saturday. They say the vehicle went into the river near Dickman Road, east of Capital Avenue.

A witness reported to police that the vehicle is a newer model, gray-colored vehicle. Police tell 24 Hour News 8 that there are scrapes from the undercarriage of the vehicle leading down to the river, leading authorities to believe the vehicle was not able to stop.

“At this point, we can only assume someone was in the vehicle,” Sergeant Chad Fickle with the Battle Creek Police Department said. “We’re hoping for a positive resolution.”

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton tells 24 Hour News 8 that a dive crew is on-scene from the sheriff’s office, but the water is high and the current is fast in that area.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

