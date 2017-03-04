Dueling Trump rallies held in downtown Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two political rallies, one in favor of President Donald Trump and one in opposition, were held in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

March 4 Trump rallies were held across the U.S. as people marched in support of the president and the sweeping changes his administration is making.

A pro-Trump rally was held at Calder Plaza with speeches from those who support the president and denunciation of those who they believe oppose him.

“So we’re here celebrating each other and the great things our president is doing for our country,” said rally organizer Audrea Lemons.

Trump supporters decried what they believe is a media and establishment threatened by change and creating falsehood to bring down the president.

“We’re sick and tired of all the negative press that’s been given and we’re sick of the protests and the destruction that’s going on,” said Trump supporter John Krueger. “This is a bunch of people in support of our president – and patriots.”

Meanwhile, a significantly larger group of protesters gathered first at Rosa Parks Circle and then made their way around downtown Grand Rapids.

“Rather than just opposing the idea of Trump, we are supporting American values and we believe America is already great and we’re here to support the country we love,” said Lauren Taylor of Cascade, who helped organize the gathering called March 4 America.

“I came out to keep pressure on,” said Jonathan Gish of Kentwood. “I want to stay visible.”

The protesters carried signs that highlighted the various scandals swirling around the administration, especially the alleged ties to Russia.

The signs also portrayed Trump as a threat to traditional American values.

“I’m really concerned about a lot of the allegations concerning Russia and very concerned about the lack of congressional investigation into treasonous acts against our country,” said Gabrielle Gish-Rhaan.

She said the idea that many Trump voters are regretting their votes is not true in her experience because he is doing exactly what he said he would.

At various points the competing rallies were within less than a block of each other, but both sides agreed to stay apart to avoid conflict like areas in Lansing seen.

Grand Rapids police say there were no problems on Saturday and both sides remained peaceful.

Attendees on both sides agreed that these type of demonstrations will continue.

“People are motivated,” Taylor said.

