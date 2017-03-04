Hockey roundup: MHSAA regional finals, WMU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several local high school teams competed in the MHSAA hockey regional finals on Saturday.
Division 1:
- Rockford beat Traverse City West 5-2
- Grandville beat Byron Center 5-2
- Lowell beat Grand Ledge in double overtime 2-1
Division 2:
- Mona Shores beat Marquette 4-1
- Forest Hills Eastern beat Portage Northern 9-1
Division 3:
- Forest Hills Central beat Jackson Lumen Christi 4-0
In college hockey, Minnesota-Duluth beat Western Michigan 6-3.
