Hockey roundup: MHSAA regional finals, WMU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several local high school teams competed in the MHSAA hockey regional finals on Saturday.

Division 1:

  • Rockford beat Traverse City West 5-2
  • Grandville beat Byron Center 5-2
  • Lowell beat Grand Ledge in double overtime 2-1

Division 2:

  • Mona Shores beat Marquette 4-1
  • Forest Hills Eastern beat Portage Northern 9-1

Division 3:

  • Forest Hills Central beat Jackson Lumen Christi 4-0

———–

In college hockey, Minnesota-Duluth beat Western Michigan 6-3.

