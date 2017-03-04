Longtime Climax restaurant destroyed in fire

CLIMAX, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-standing restaurant in the small village of Climax in Kalamazoo County was destroyed in a fire.

Firefighters were called to the Harvester Restaurant, also known as Athena’s, on Main Street late Saturday morning.

The building houses apartments both above and behind the restaurant. Fire crews believe the fire started in one of those apartments.

Fire officials say the building was built before the 1900s and once the fire started, it spread quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire but dozens of community members gathered as smoke spilled out of the building.

“This has been kind of a mainstay in the community for probably 100 years it’s been here. So our hope is we can get them back up and running as soon as possible,” said Climax Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Sean Perrin.

It’s unclear if and when the owners plan to rebuild.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials don’t believe it’s suspicious in nature.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

