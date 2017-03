GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In college hockey, 8th ranked Western Michigan University took on 3rd ranked Minnesota-Duluth Friday night.

Luke Bafia had his first career goal for WMU in the second period.

WMU went on to beat Minnesota-Duluth 7-4.

