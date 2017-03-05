1 hurt in dirt bike crash in Olive Twp.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after crashing his dirt bike north of Holland.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on 128th Avenue north of New Holland Street in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jose Garcia-Marmolejoh of Holland was “driving carelessly” when he crashed in the middle of the roadway.

Garcia-Marmolejoh was not wearing a helmet, authorities said. He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with a head injury and a serious leg injury.

His condition was not known Sunday afternoon.

The dirt bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

