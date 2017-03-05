1 dead in crash northeast of Caledonia

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash northeast of Caledonia on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on 84th Street between Thornapple Rive Drive and Alaska Avenue SW in Caledonia Township.

According to the Caledonia Fire Department, a motorcycle and another vehicle collided. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

