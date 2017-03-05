BCPD: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek arrested a suspect they say shot at another man during an argument.

It happened at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 40 block of Merritt Street.

Police say two men were on the front porch of a home arguing. One of the men had a handgun and fired several shots at the other. Both men then went back inside the home.

Officers found two handguns inside the home. The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on attempted murder and weapons charges, as well as on a warrant.

The victim, also a 28-year-old man, was arrested on warrants.

