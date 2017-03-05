Cornerstone men’s basketball chases tourney title





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cornerstone Golden Eagles men’s basketball team set off for Missouri Sunday afternoon, one of three teams from the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference to earn an automatic invitation to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II Tournament.

Cornerstone won both the regular season and conference tournament titles. Coach Kim Elders is now chasing his fourth national championship. The last one was in 2015.

“It’s 32 teams all in one site and you just slug it out — last man stands,” Elders described the NAIA Division II Tournament before leaving Grand Rapids. “It’s five games in six days, so depth is critical in a tournament like this. But there’s nothing like it in any tournament in any part of the country.”

Elders has been with Cornerstone for 24 years.

“I just love what I do,” he told Sports Overtime. “I love working with the young me and just shaping them. We’re all about these guys, their academics, developing their character and most of all developing their walk with Christ. To me, that drives me.”

==Watch Sports Overtime’s full interview with Elders above.==

Cornerstone (30-3) plays Pacific Union College (17-6) Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. in Point Lookout, Missouri.

Fellow WHAC teams Aquinas and Davenport will also be at the tournament. Aquinas (19-14) will play Union (Ky.) College (30-3) on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Davenport (24-8) takes on Tabor (23-9) College on Thursday at 2:45 p.m.

In the women’s ranks in the NAIA Division II Tournament, Davenport (30-3) will play Saint Francis, Ind. (18-15) at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

