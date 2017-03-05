Crews responding to oil spill in Allegan County

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are responding after oil spilled out of a tank on a property in Allegan County.

Allegan County Emergency Manager Scott Corbin tells 24 Hour News 8 that it happened on a property near 135th Avenue and 38th Street in Heath Township. He said the spill is “isolated and contained” as of 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

Corbin says 300 to 400 gallons spilled out of the containment area, however the containment area held most of the oil.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 6 for the latest information.

