Crews responding to oil spill in Allegan County

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
Crews work to clean up an oil spill in Allegan County's Heath Township (March 5, 2017)
HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are responding after oil spilled out of a tank on a property in Allegan County.

Allegan County Emergency Manager Scott Corbin tells 24 Hour News 8 that it happened on a property near 135th Avenue and 38th Street in Heath Township. He said the spill is “isolated and contained” as of 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

Corbin says 300 to 400 gallons spilled out of the containment area, however the containment area held most of the oil.

