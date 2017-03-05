Crews use magnet to look for vehicle in Kalamazoo River

Related Coverage Crews to resume search Sunday for vehicle in Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews from multiple agencies were back out Sunday to continue looking for a vehicle believed to have gone into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek.

The vehicle is believed to have entered the water near Dickman Road, east of Capital Avenue. Crews searched the area for most of the day Saturday, pausing it around 6 p.m. as it became too dark and cold to keep looking.

Sunday, dive teams from Allegan, Calhoun and Van Buren counties were back at the scene, as were crews from the Battle Creek Police Department and Emmett and Bedford Township fire departments.

In an afternoon release, officials said they now think the vehicle may be in a 15- to 20-foot underwater hole.

It was too dangerous for divers to go into the water due to a fast current — more than 10 mph, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office divers said.

Instead, crews brought in a dive magnet to look for the vehicle. Officials said that if the magnet catches on something, it will be tied to a buoy and crews will wait for conditions to become safe enough for divers.

Authorities are treating the operation as a recovery effort rather than a rescue at this point.

The situation was reported around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said marks from the vehicle’s undercarriage leading toward the river make them think it couldn’t stop.

