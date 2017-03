BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a close one, but Ferris State men’s basketball clinched its third straight GLIAC championship on Sunday.

Ferris State beat Ashland 80-79 after Drew Cushingberry and Zach Hankins each scored in the last minute of play.

Ferris State also beat Ashland for the conference title last season.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit