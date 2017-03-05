Michigan’s win is Nebraska’s worst home loss ever

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walton Jr. scored 18 points and set a school record with 16 assists, and Michigan routed Nebraska 93-57 on Sunday night for the Cornhuskers’ worst home loss in program history.

Michigan set the Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points by an opponent and matched the arena record for 3-pointers with 14.

The Wolverines (20-11, 10-8 Big Ten) led by as many as 38 points, and the final margin was the biggest in a Nebraska home loss since Ohio State won 79-45 at the old Devaney Center in January 2012.

Zak Irvin added 15 points, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 13, Moe Wagner had 11 and Duncan Robinson had 10.

The Huskers (12-18, 6-12) finished the regular season with losses of 16, 16, 15 and 36 points.

Ed Morrow Jr. and Isaiah Roby each scored 10 points for the Huskers, who finished with 16 turnovers and shot just 28.6 percent in the second half. The Huskers were 2 of 15 on 3s.

The Wolverines are 8-0 against the Huskers since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011-12 and have won 10 straight in the series.

Michigan bounced back from its devastating 67-65 loss to Northwestern, when it gave up Dererk Pardon’s winning layup on an 85-foot baseball pass. The Wolverines have now won six of eight after shooting 63 percent from the field, including 51.9 percent on 3s (14 of 27).

After the Huskers scored the first basket, the Wolverines rolled off 14 straight points with the help of six Nebraska turnovers to go up by double digits. The Huskers whittled the lead to nine, but Michigan scored 13 of the next 15 points to go up 39-19 with 5 minutes left in the half.

Tai Webster, the Huskers’ only senior, played his last home game. He came out with 3:46 left to a standing ovation from the remaining fans. Webster scored eight points, marking the first time in 31 games he didn’t reach double figures.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines roll into the Big Ten Tournament with Walton leading and playing at a high level and scoring coming from all over the court.

Nebraska: The Huskers once again are staggering into the Big Ten tournament. Two years ago they came out of the regular season off eight straight losses, last season they dropped four of their last five, and Sunday’s loss was their fourth in a row.

UP NEXT

Michigan is the No. 8 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and plays No. 9 Illinois on Thursday.

Nebraska is the No. 12 seed and plays Penn State on Wednesday.

