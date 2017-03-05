Photos: Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes 2017

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)

Bid is an auction-style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis, an all volunteer, non-profit organization. All proceeds stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis and their families. (Michael Buck)