Suspect in Kzoo carjacking arrested after chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect in a carjacking was arrested after leading officers on a chase early Sunday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they responded to an armed carjacking in the 900 block of W Kalamazoo Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant saw the stolen vehicle driving eastbound on Patterson Street near Burdick Street. The sergeant tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect took off. The sergeant ended the chase when the suspect began driving against traffic.

Officers say right after the chase was ended, the suspect slowed down, jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later without further incident.

Authorities say no one was injured in the carjacking or chase.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen auto, fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and they may seek more charges.

