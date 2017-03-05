To The Point: Rep. Kildee on Trump administration

Related Coverage Reports of possible Great Lakes funding cuts stoke lawmaker concerns





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal politics takes center stage on this episode of “To The Point.”

Political Reporter Rick Albin spoke to U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, about what’s going on in Washington and what to expect next.

“Chaos might be too strong a term but it’s been a confusing start. The president has put together most of his team but it doesn’t seem to be synchronous. It’s been really difficult for us, for example, to identify a point person on the issues that we think are important — like for example a point person to deal with us on coordinating efforts around the Flint recovery. We’ve asked for help, haven’t had that yet. So it’s, you know, new administrations are always a little difficult so we want to give him a little bit of space. But as these things go, this has been a rough start.”

