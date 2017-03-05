‘We Are Kalamazoo’ game honors, benefits victims





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings held the “We Are Kalamazoo” game Sunday to honor the victims of and first responders who were called to help after two tragedies in the area last year.

The game at the Wings Event Center served as a fundraiser benefiting the victims of the Feb. 20, 2016 Kalamazoo shooting rampage and June 7, 2016 cycling tragedy in Cooper Township.

24 Hour News 8 Daybreak anchors Casey Jones and Teresa Weakley were at the event, with Teresa delivering an address about the strength of the community and the hard work of first responders.

Abbie Kopf, the teen survivor of the shooting rampage, was greeted with loud cheers and applause when she was introduced to the crowd before the game.

She was joined by some of the emergency responders who were the first to arrive at the Texas Township Cracker Barrel, where she and four women were shot. Abbie was the only victim at that scene to survive.

“It’s very nice to be recognized, but it’s certainly about the victims and the folks whose lives have been forever impacted by this,” said Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Dale Hinz, who commands the Paw Paw Post and was at the Cracker Barrel the night of the shooting. “When you see Abbie Kopf out there on the ice dropping the puck, I don’t know of anybody that wasn’t emotionally moved by that moment.”

A total of six people were killed in the shooting rampage: father and son Rich and Tyler Smith, Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye and Mary Lou Nye. Tiana Carruthers, the first person shot that day, also survived.

Five people were killed in the cycling tragedy: Debbie Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes, Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik and Suzanne Sippel. Four other people were hurt.

The suspects in both cases await trial.

==Tonight at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8, first responders discuss how they feel the tragedies changed the community.==

—–

Online:

Kalamazoo Strong Organization

ForeverStrong Memorial Foundation

Abigail Kopf’s Recovery GoFundMe account | Facebook page

Tiana Carruthers GoFundMe account

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

