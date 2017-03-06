3 arrested after shots fired, police chase in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested on attempted murder charges after multiple shots were fired during an attempted robbery.

Officers were called to the 200 block of River Drive near 6th Street in Three Rivers on Saturday following several reports of shots fired.

The victims told officers that three people armed with handguns tried to rob them, but they were able to fight off the suspects. The fight started at an apartment and then moved into the front yard of the building.

Police say multiple shots were fired, but no one was hit.

The suspects fled the scene in a black SUV and was spotted by a Michigan State Police trooper who attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the vehicle did not stop and led police on a chase which ended when a trooper performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to roll.

The three suspects, two Indiana residents and a Three Rivers resident, were taken into custody. They are facing several charges including attempted murder.

