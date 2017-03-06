Announcing the 2017 CWC Awards Finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 and the Connecting with Community Partners are excited to announce this year’s finalists for the Connecting with Community Award!

2017 Connecting with Community Awards Finalists:

Community Rebuilders, Salvation Army Housing Assessment Program, VA HealthCare for Homeless Vets

Comprehensive Therapy Center

Congregational Kitchen

Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, Grand Rapids Public Library & West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology

HQ & Mel Trotter

Operation Heading Home

Out Side In, Rescue & Heroes for Horses Program

Senior Sing-a-Long

Community Rebuilders in partnership with the Salvation Army Housing Assessment Program and VA HealthCare for Homeless Vets work with homeless veterans to help provide them with resources to find safe and affordable housing.

Comprehensive Therapy Center is an organization dedicated to providing children and adults with disabilities the education and therapy they need. Through talk, learn, and play, they hope to help teach important cognitive skills.

The next finalist is the Congregational Kitchen, out of Allegan. They strive to combat hunger in Allegan and surrounding communities by providing opportunities to feed those in need.

Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, Grand Rapids Public Library, and West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology are all working together to empower children and teens of African American decent and educate them about the history of their impact.

HQ, in partnership with Mel Trotter, works to provide housing to those teens and young adults that are struggling by providing educational resources, basic needs, job opportunities.

Operation Heading Home is a non-profit that looks to connect juvenile offenders in Muskegon with a volunteer experience to train shelter pets to be ready for adoption.

Out Side In and their Rescue & Heroes for Horses Program is a partnership working to combat mental health, by bring together patients and rescued horses in the hopes that patients will learn from their animal.

Our next finalist this year is Senior Sing-a-Long, a set of programs designed to improve senior individuals’ happiness and health through engagement with music.

We will be airing each of the finalists’ stories on Friday’s at 5 p.m. on 24 Hour News 8 beginning on March 24th. The winner of our Connecting with Community Awards will be announced at a Awards Celebration in May. Keep checking back each week to learn more about these organizations, their stories, and impacts.

