Cheese, subs included in expanded Meijer recall

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker-based Meijer is expanding a recall sparked by listeria concerns to include two more food products sold under its name.

The updated recall now includes Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese and Meijer’s pre-wrapped ham sub on an artisan white baguette.

The recalled muenster cheese was located on “cheese islands” in Meijer’s deli area. The recalled cheese has the expiration dates of March 28, May 13 and June 10 of this year and a UPC code of 8-86926 27573-5.

The recalled sub was available from “grab-and-go” deli cases. The food had sell by dates between Nov. 2, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016 and a UPC code of 7-13733 76499-5.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses tied to the newly recalled foods.

Meijer first issued the recall on Feb. 10 after its supplier, MDS Foods, notified the retailer about the risk of Listeria monocytogenes. The initial recall included Meijer brand Colby and Colby jack cheese.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms like a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

