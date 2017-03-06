Complaints to CPS before CO poisoning death

Related Coverage Child dead, 2 adults in critical condition after CO poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — There were concerns about a girl’s safety before she died from carbon monoxide poisoning in metro Battle Creek last week, Target 8 found.

The 11-year-old girl and two adults were found unresponsive in a building on W. Michigan Avenue in Springfield on Thursday night. The girl, whose name has not been released, died early Friday morning.

Children’s Protective Services previously received complaints about the safety of the girl’s housing, Target 8 learned. At least one of the tipsters was concerned about the way the family was heating their home.

The carbon monoxide poisoning was apparently caused by a gas-powered generator being used to heat the building where they had been living, which according to a sign outside is an old upholstery shop.

The state Office of Children’s Ombudsman, a CPS watchdog, will investigate whether CPS could have done more to keep the girl safe.

The adults — a 44-year-old man and his 41-year-old girlfriend — remained in the hospital Monday.

