Crash victim remembered as grandma, heart health advocate





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday night, Penny Stauffer caught a news clip about a nasty crash on I-96 near M-6 in Cascade Township. The thought of her sister, Tammy Stauffer, flashed into her mind.

“In the back of my head it clicked — she’s over that way, but everything’s going to be fine,” Penny Stauffer remembers thinking.

But not long after, she got the devastating news. Tammy Stauffer, 53, of Lowell, had been in the crash. She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t have a sister,” Penny Stauffer recalled thinking. “I don’t have a mother and now my sister’s gone. Now what?”

That question hits hardest for the victim’s two children, their kids, and Stauffer’s fiancé. Family was her entire world.

“The grandbabies — seven grandbabies — she was the main provider for those babies. And they meant the world to her and vice versa. Those babies all want grandma,” Penny Stauffer told 24 Hour News 8 Monday.

Police are still investigating the crash. They say the SUV Tammy Stauffer was driving rear-ended another car. That caused both vehicles to lose control and Stauffer’s SUV flipped.

Penny Stauffer said police told family members her sister had suffered a heart attack, but it’s unclear if that happened after the crash or if it was the cause.

The crash comes just a year after Tammy Stauffer was featured on WOOD TV8’s eightWest to talk about her cardiovascular condition and encourage others to seek medical help if something’s not right. Penny Stauffer said her sister would want her efforts to live on.

“She was an advocate of heart disease,” Penny Stauffer said. “I just wish people would take more time to have it checked and ask the right questions.”

But the main reason Penny Stauffer is sharing her sister’s story is simple. She said her sister’s kids need help giving their mom a proper funeral.

“That’s all they’re asking is ‘Please help us bury our mother,” Stauffer said. “She was a best friend, a sister, a mother, a grandmother to seven. They’re going, ‘Oh my gosh, the service is this weekend and there’s not enough money. What do we do?'”

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family cover funeral expenses.

