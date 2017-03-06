Driver in head-on crash that killed GR couple enters plea

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man who authorities say caused the Montcalm County crash that killed a Grand Rapids couple is pleading no contest to operating under the influence, causing death.

Joel Ibarra of Wyoming entered the plea Monday in connection to the May 1 crash that killed Raymond and Mary Wrona, who were both 88 years old.

The Montcalm County Circuit Court clerk said it was an emotional proceeding, with relatives of Wrona sitting in the courtroom.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said Ibarra was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-66 in Belvidere Township when his Audi S4 hit the Wrona’s Buick LeSabre head-on.

Ibarra was arrested more than two months later. He was originally charged with four 15-year felonies: two charges of operating while under the influence of a controlled substance causing death and two charges of reckless driving causing death.

Ibarra’s sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

