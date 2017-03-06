GR project aims to get African-Americans in tech field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re hearing more and more about kids learning how to code, but technology classes have missed many kids of color in the inner city.

Two Grand Rapids men are working to change that by giving more young black males the skills they need to work in the tech field.

“Grand Rapids is making an extreme comeback and we are excited to be a part of that process,” said Jonathan Jelks, one of the founders of Midwest Tech Project.

Jelks and co-founder Alvin Hills IV started Midwest Tech Project a year ago. They were inspired by a January 2015 Forbes magazine article that listed Grand Rapids as one of the worst places in the nation for African-Americans in terms of economics.

Jelks and Hills don’t have technology backgrounds but knew the industry and job market were growing in Grand Rapids.

“We understand that this (black males) is the most vulnerable population here in Grand Rapids,” Hills said. “We all consume tech, but teach them how to produce it.”

They linked up with tech business in the area that agreed to volunteer time to teach the kids different skills, including coding, robotics, and how to invest and get investors for their own startups.

“We want people to be prepared for it, to understand it,” Jelks said.

Between community events and sessions held out of the Baxter Community center, Midwest Tech Project said it has reached roughly 1,000 people in one year.

“We’re going to have rock stars come out of this program that will be able to create video games and code maybe the next competitor to a Facebook or so,” said Hills.

They started the project focusing on young black men, but plan to expand it to all kids of color and even adults.

“We come from the neighborhood, but leave it in a better state than when you found it,” Hills said. “We know once we connect with these young men, that peer-to-peer experience is so powerful that once they graduate from our program, they’re going to come back as mentors and once they get hired at a firm, they will invest their time and we begin to change the trajectory of the community.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

